Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Deutsche EuroShop (DEQ)

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR: DEQ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/1/2021 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €19.00 ($22.35) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/13/2021 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/13/2021 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/13/2021 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/16/2021 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €18.00 ($21.18) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

Shares of DEQ stock opened at €19.98 ($23.51) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €20.16 and its 200 day moving average price is €19.19. Deutsche EuroShop AG has a 1-year low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 1-year high of €21.68 ($25.51). The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.