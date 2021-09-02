Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 10,419 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 189,259 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 917,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after acquiring an additional 19,323 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after acquiring an additional 65,773 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,136,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.55 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

