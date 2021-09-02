MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 10.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 622,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,091,000 after purchasing an additional 57,185 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,722,000 after acquiring an additional 182,146 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,194.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 64,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after acquiring an additional 59,422 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 75,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 224,525 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,869 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TT stock opened at $197.88 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $115.28 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

