Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,552 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 900,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,520,000 after purchasing an additional 183,075 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $354,000. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 749.2% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 755,527 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,337,000 after purchasing an additional 666,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $197.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.50 and its 200-day moving average is $206.95. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $185.32 and a 52-week high of $283.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

