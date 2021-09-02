FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 29.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 24.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth about $4,836,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $515,033.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,840,651.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 13,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $939,078.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,070,338 shares of company stock worth $430,373,059.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNAP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $74.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $80.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.57 and its 200 day moving average is $63.32. The company has a market cap of $117.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

