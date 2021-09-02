FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 7,222 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,222 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 1.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its position in MetLife by 1.6% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 12,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 8.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 4.7% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $61.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. upped their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

