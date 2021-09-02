American Century Companies Inc. Buys 134 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $98,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,319,816,000 after buying an additional 260,821 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,710,000 after buying an additional 319,723 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 583,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,377,000 after buying an additional 45,520 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 544,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,591,000 after buying an additional 19,446 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,426,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO opened at $468.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $495.28 and a 200-day moving average of $493.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $33,124,471 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FICO. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.29.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

