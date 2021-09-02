Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 46,151 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,151 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907,100 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,894,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $135,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,235 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,481,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $50.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

