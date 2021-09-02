Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,753 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $157.75 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.95 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.08. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPG. Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

