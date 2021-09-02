Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 819,600 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the July 29th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

LDL opened at $62.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.95. Lydall has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $62.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,033.16 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.01.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Lydall by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lydall by 5,630.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lydall by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lydall during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Lydall by 92,420.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

