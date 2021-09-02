PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Short Interest Down 22.5% in August

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 152,800 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the July 29th total of 197,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

PCN opened at $18.62 on Thursday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $19.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCN. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the second quarter worth $76,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth $205,000.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

