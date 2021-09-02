Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Short Interest Down 22.2% in August

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 871,200 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the July 29th total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

NYSE:CSL opened at $209.15 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $215.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17,693.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,918,000 after buying an additional 389,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 36.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 865,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $146,908,000 after acquiring an additional 229,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,086,000 after acquiring an additional 165,004 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $23,976,000. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 345,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,904,000 after purchasing an additional 133,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.