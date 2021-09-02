Brokerages Set Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target at $62.86

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.86.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STOK shares. UBS Group started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $973.85 million, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 0.29. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $1,413,686.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $164,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $3,087,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,871 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,854,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

