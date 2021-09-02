-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Profire Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 9.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Dawson James initiated coverage on Profire Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.65 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 80,389.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 164,799 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 28.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,135,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 472,745 shares during the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $53.55 million, a PE ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.35. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15.

Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

