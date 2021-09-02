BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,699 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EME. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 446.1% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 15,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2,349.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EME opened at $120.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $129.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.13%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EME. DA Davidson increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.