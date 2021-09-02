Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ASAN opened at $77.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.79. Asana has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $80.74.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASAN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Asana from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Asana from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at $37,367,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $9,922,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 836,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,203,106.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and have sold 149,152 shares valued at $9,191,328. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Asana stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 92.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

