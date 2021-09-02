Short Interest in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Decreases By 21.7%

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the July 29th total of 54,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVU. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 13.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 883,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN CVU opened at $3.22 on Thursday. CPI Aerostructures has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 million, a P/E ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

