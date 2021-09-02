Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the July 29th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KRBP stock opened at $3.39 on Thursday. Kiromic BioPharma has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRBP. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the second quarter worth approximately $2,407,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma in the second quarter worth $1,604,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Kiromic BioPharma during the second quarter worth $481,000. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

