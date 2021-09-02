iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on September 8th

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $30.23 on Thursday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.61.

