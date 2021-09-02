iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTK opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.40. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $25.10.

