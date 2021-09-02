Nuvera Communications, Inc. (NUVR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on September 17th

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NUVR opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Nuvera Communications has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $121.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Nuvera Communications alerts:

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 million during the quarter.

Nuvera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.