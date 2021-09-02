Insider Buying: Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Purchases C$11,550.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,029,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,486,402.93.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$19,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Robert Wares bought 31,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$12,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$20,500.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Robert Wares bought 31,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$12,865.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$21,000.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Robert Wares purchased 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Robert Wares purchased 46,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$20,240.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$22,500.00.

Shares of OM opened at C$0.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$76.53 million and a PE ratio of -30.77. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 1-year low of C$0.35 and a 1-year high of C$0.52.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,553 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

