$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.28. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%.

RBA has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $913,591.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,891.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $63.35 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.34 and its 200 day moving average is $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

