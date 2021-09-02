Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.84. Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF shares last traded at $23.74, with a volume of 6,980 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.