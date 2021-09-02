Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Trading Down 0.2%

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$53.76 and last traded at C$53.78. Approximately 10,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 25,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.90.

TCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$49.30 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Tecsys to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Tecsys in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$48.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$800.53 million and a P/E ratio of 112.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$32.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.7400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

Tecsys Company Profile (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

