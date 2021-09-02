Vera Bradley’s (VRA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $352.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.83. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.61 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $54,737.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,772,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

