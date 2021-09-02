Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the July 29th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAYD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Taylor Devices by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices stock opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.43 million, a PE ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 0.90. Taylor Devices has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Taylor Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include seismic dampers, fluidicshoks, crane and industrial buffers, self-adjusting shock absorbers, liquid die springs, vibration dampers, machined springs, and custom actuators.

