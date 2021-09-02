Gaztransport & Technigaz (OTCMKTS:GZPZY) Trading Down 5.4%

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA (OTCMKTS:GZPZY)’s share price dropped 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.41 and last traded at $16.41. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31.

Gaztransport & Technigaz Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GZPZY)

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA, a technology and engineering company, provides cryogenic membrane containment systems for the maritime transportation and storage of liquefied gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) in South Korea, China, and internationally. The company offers solutions, such as commercial vessel tanks, small and medium-capacity LNG carriers, bunker barges and vessels, and floating storage structures and bunkering stations for supplying LNG to merchant vessels other than LNG carriers; and LNG fuel storage solutions and related systems for the merchant vessels that use LNG as a marine fuel to replace the conventional fuel oils.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Gaztransport & Technigaz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaztransport & Technigaz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.