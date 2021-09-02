Clarius Group LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Teradyne by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 679,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,019,000 after buying an additional 41,150 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Teradyne by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,169,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,610,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Teradyne by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER opened at $119.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.07 and a 1 year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

TER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

