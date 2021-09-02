Clarius Group LLC Takes Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 491 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in DexCom by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 392,144 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $167,445,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 745 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in DexCom by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in DexCom by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 51,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.24, for a total value of $258,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total value of $160,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,109 shares of company stock worth $28,528,412. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $544.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 103.79, a P/E/G ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $476.17 and a 200 day moving average of $412.25. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $547.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.00.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

