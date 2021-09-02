Clarius Group LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Centene by 42.6% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Centene by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Centene by 38.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 628,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,152,000 after purchasing an additional 173,170 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centene by 29.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Centene by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC opened at $62.71 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.94.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

