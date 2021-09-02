Tokyu Fudosan (OTCMKTS:TKFOY) Stock Price Up 23.2%

Shares of Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TKFOY) rose 23.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $11.17. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08.

Tokyu Fudosan Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKFOY)

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Urban Development, Residential, Property Management, Real-Estate Agents, Wellness, Tokyu Hands, and Innovation Business segments.

