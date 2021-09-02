Dai (DAI) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Dai has a total market capitalization of $6.17 billion and approximately $576.32 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dai has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00059188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.85 or 0.00137405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.82 or 0.00817872 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00047949 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.11 or 0.00147896 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,171,668,347 coins and its circulating supply is 6,171,667,858 coins. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

