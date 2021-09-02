T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,970,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the July 29th total of 10,390,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.04.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 514.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 117.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $137.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.85 and its 200-day moving average is $136.32. The stock has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

