Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,448 shares in the company, valued at $217,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $107,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,265,000 after buying an additional 1,292,271 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 509.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 807,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,272,000 after purchasing an additional 675,288 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,747,000 after purchasing an additional 592,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,892,000 after purchasing an additional 550,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $72.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $65.32 and a 52 week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

