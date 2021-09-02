Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TDC. Citigroup increased their target price on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.78.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $54.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.32. Teradata has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Teradata by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,439,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,596,000 after buying an additional 65,526 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 13.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,142,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,052,000 after purchasing an additional 366,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,990,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,429,000 after purchasing an additional 203,356 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 132.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,988,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 18.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,915,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,702,000 after purchasing an additional 445,722 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

