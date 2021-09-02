Iconic Token Reaches Market Cap of $4.64 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 2nd. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000932 BTC on popular exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $4.64 million and $6,735.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00065069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.50 or 0.00133170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00157154 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,781.70 or 0.07573102 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,093.72 or 1.00315989 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.74 or 0.00814534 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,951,928 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

