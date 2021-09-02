QuickSwap (QUICK) Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $195.79 million and $26.66 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuickSwap has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for about $598.58 or 0.01198687 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00065069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.50 or 0.00133170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00157154 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,781.70 or 0.07573102 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,093.72 or 1.00315989 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.74 or 0.00814534 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

