Insider Selling: AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) SVP Sells 5,050 Shares of Stock

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $135.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.60 and its 200 day moving average is $136.25.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in AGCO by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in AGCO by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 3.2% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 1.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in AGCO by 3.1% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

