Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Director Stephen F. Reitman Sells 10,000 Shares

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $57.15 on Thursday. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $216,192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Capri by 1,348.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,283 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Capri by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,737 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,362,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Capri by 36,838.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,337,000 after purchasing an additional 984,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

