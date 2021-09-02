Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox Sells 5,000 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $390,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,544 shares in the company, valued at $21,932,929.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew J. Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $365,800.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $349,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $333,900.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $320,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $80.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.78 and a twelve month high of $81.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.23 and its 200-day moving average is $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MATX. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Matson by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Matson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Matson by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Matson by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP grew its stake in Matson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 79,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

