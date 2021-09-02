Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Chairman Bradley D. Tilden Sells 4,875 Shares

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $278,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:ALK opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.11. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.83 and a twelve month high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.54) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,900,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ALK. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

