Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.200-$4.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.610-$0.690 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.50.

ROST stock opened at $117.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

