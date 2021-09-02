Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Director Sells C$325,404.00 in Stock

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Director Alain Lemaire sold 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.72, for a total value of C$325,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 445,964 shares in the company, valued at C$7,010,554.08.

Alain Lemaire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Alain Lemaire sold 106,923 shares of Cascades stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.67, for a total value of C$1,568,560.41.

Cascades stock opened at C$15.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97. Cascades Inc. has a 1-year low of C$13.06 and a 1-year high of C$18.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.50 price target on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday, July 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC restated a “$18.00” rating on shares of Cascades in a report on Friday, August 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Cascades to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cascades currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.21.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

