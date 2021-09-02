Bbva USA Invests $1.43 Million in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 68,491 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.08.

Shares of SEE opened at $61.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average of $53.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $62.04.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.