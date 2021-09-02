Bbva USA Purchases Shares of 5,693 IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 728.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,079,000 after acquiring an additional 213,946 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in IDEX by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,333,000 after purchasing an additional 208,643 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in IDEX by 4,634.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 205,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in IDEX by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,153,000 after purchasing an additional 153,072 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $220.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.02 and its 200 day moving average is $217.09. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $166.51 and a 52 week high of $235.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

