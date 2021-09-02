BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.8% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Fiserv by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,781,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,047,000 after purchasing an additional 457,553 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Fiserv by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after purchasing an additional 33,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $118.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,696,700. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

