BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 1.3% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 14.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZS opened at $276.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.88 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.34 and a 12-month high of $279.53.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZS. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.08.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $554,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.17, for a total value of $1,709,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,515,206.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,971 shares of company stock worth $32,695,202 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

