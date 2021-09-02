BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires New Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $186.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.03 and a 12 month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at $28,089,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $351,256.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,288. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.