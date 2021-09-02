Bitblocks (BBK) Trading Down 28.1% This Week

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Bitblocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Bitblocks has a total market cap of $264,521.24 and approximately $8.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitblocks has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitblocks

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

